Man arrested in Davao suspect in Cebu girl’s murder

The Philippine National Police spokesman has confirmed that the 32-year-old construction worker they arrested in Davao last Friday is now considered as a suspect in the gruesome murder of a 16-year-old girl in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

Senior Supt. Bernard Banac said they have reasons to believe that Jonas Martel Bueno is one of the suspects in the killing of Christine Lee Silawan last March 11.

“His arrest is a positive development as he is considered as one of the possible suspects in the on-going investigation of the death of the 16-year-old teenager in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu,” Banac said in a statement.

Bueno was arrested Friday by virtue of an arrest warrant for the murder of Trinidad Batucan, a 60-year-old deaf-and-mute farmer in Danao City, Cebu on Jan. 13.

Police pointed to similarities in both cases.

“May mga leads na patuloy na sinusundan ang ating mga imbestigador. Isa na nga rito ay ang similarity doon sa pagpatay sa kanilang dalawa. Doon sa farmer, sinira ang mukha at ganoon din ang ginawa sa biktima na teenager,” Banac said.

Silawan was found dead in a vacant lot in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City. She was found half-naked with the skin on her face removed, thus, exposing her skull. Some of her internal organs were also missing.

Meanwhile, Batucan was found dead in Sitio Agutayan, Lawaan, Danao City two months ago. The skin on her face and chest were also peeled off.

Aside from the similar patterns, Bueno’s first name also appeared in the mobile phone of the victim’s relative, according to Chief Supt. Marcelo Morales, director of the Davao Police Regional Office (PRO-11). “Lumulutang ‘yong kanyang nickname sa conversation with the victim,” Morales said.

Bueno, who was arrested in Arroyo Compound, Purok Guadalupe, Barangay Matina Pangi by joint elements of Davao police and the National Bureau of Investigation, denied he murdered Silawan but admitted to killing Batucan.

Bueno said he had been working in Davao for two weeks now after leaving Cebu with his wife and two children.

“Ang inamin niya is his participation sa unang case (Batucan’s death) na meron siyang pinatay,” Morales said.

Two of his accomplices in Batucan’s murder – his brothers Jovy and Junry – were killed during a police operation last Jan. 18 in Cebu.

Bueno’s alibi will be checked, according to Banac who said the suspect could have changed the date of his arrival in Davao to make it appear that he was not in Cebu the day Silawan was killed.

Morales said Bueno’s wife told them that their family was staying at the house of her cousin in Barangay Matina Pangi.

“Ang sabi ng babae, maghahanap sila ng trabaho kaya pumunta sila ng Davao. Hindi sila nagbabanggit sa pinsan ng kanilang reason bakit umalis sila sa Cebu, ‘yon lang, maghahanap ng trabaho,” Morales explained.

The PNP spokesman’s declaration came a day after Senior Supt. Limuel Obon, Lapu-Lapu police chief, denied they have identified Bueno as one of the suspects.

“That’s fake news,” said Obon, referring to the photo released by a Manila-based media outlet. “If there’s someone who should release information regarding the identity of the suspects, it should be me.”

Obon could not be reached for comment yesterday even as Banac said arrangements have been made to bring Bueno to Cebu.

“Inaasahan natin na may coordination na sa lalong madaling panahon para matransport ang suspek sa Danao, Cebu kung nasaan ang court of origin,” Banac said. (Martin Sadongdong with a report from Antonio Colina)

