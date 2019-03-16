Murder raps filed vs Sytin slay suspects

A murder complaint has been filed before the Department of Justice against businessman Dennis Sytin over the killing of his older brother Dominic in Olongapo City last November.

Dominic’s wife, Anna Marietta, and the Olongapo City police station filed the complaint.

In the complaint, Dennis is accused of committing murder and frustrated murder in connection with the shooting incident which took place on Nov. 28, 2018 in front of the Light House Hotel inside the Subic Bay Freeport that resulted into the killing of Dominic and the wounding of his bodyguard Efren Espartero Jr.

Also named as respondents in the case are suspected gunman Edgardo Luib and Oliver Fuentes, a former employee of Dominic who is also the president of United Auctioneers Inc.

The complaint was filed following the PNP’s arrest of the gunman in Batangas last March 5.

Luib was arrested due to existing arrest warrants over murder cases he is facing, including the killing of journalist Mae Magsino and municipal Councilor Michael Caringal of Bauan, Batangas.

In the referral letter to the DoJ, Olongapo City police station officer-in-charge Senior Insp. Ailyn Rosario said Luib has issued an extra-judicial confession which stated “how he committed the killing of Dominic Sytin and wounding Efren Espartero Jr. on the night of Nov. 28, 2018.”

“Edgardo Luib likewise stated that a certain Dennis Sytin was the one who induced him to kill Dominic Sytin in exchange of reward money thru contact person Oliver Fuentes a.k.a. Ryan Rementilla who was said to be his childhood friend,” Rosario added in the complaint.

Rosario also indicated that during the course of the investigation, investigators found out that Fuentes was fired in August last year by Dominic over allegations of job order padding and proliferation of illegal drugs as well as charged the following October before the Bataan Provincial Office for qualified theft.

The PNP had earlier revealed that there was a dispute between the Sytin brothers over shares and control over UIA, which is engaged in the importation of secondhand vehicles. UIA has only five shareholders, including the siblings, with 20 percent each. (Jeffrey Damicog)

