PH condoles with victims of NZ shooting

Malacañang yesterday expressed outrage over the mass shooting in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in which 49 persons were killed and scores were injured last Friday.

“The Philippines joins all peace-loving nations and peoples around the world in condemning – in the strongest and in no uncertain terms – this assault on the faithful in places of worship,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said.

Malacañang also condoled with the families of victims in the mass shooting.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident, and we pray for strength and speedy recovery of those who were injured,” Panelo added.

According to the Palace official, there should be a united stand against those who want to reap sow fear and terror among peace-loving citizens.

“This reprehensible act has no place in a civilized world. The Philippines rebukes all efforts to sow terror and fear between and among peoples,” Panelo said.

“There has to be a universal unified action as well as a conscious and determined effort to neutralize and demolish any attempt at destabilizing the order in societies and the tranquility of their citizens and secure the safety of lives and properties of the inhabitants of the globe,” he added.

“We cannot allow ourselves to be held hostage by fear and intimidation sown by terrorists and psychologically challenged persons and live in an endangered environment,” Panelo said.

“With unity in action against the enemies of the states, we shall prevail.”

Panelo said that the Department of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to monitor the situation closely and determine the condition of Filipinos in Christchurch. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

