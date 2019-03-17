Aussies seek to reclaim crowns

Foiled the last time out by unfancied rivals, the once mighty Australians go all out to regain their once lofty perch in triathlon ladder as they return for the second Alveo IRONMAN 70.3 Davao presented by Petron unfolding March 24 at Azuela Cove.



Tim Reed, a former Asia-Pacific and world champion, lost by nearly two minutes to Mauricio Mendez in last year’s inaugural staging of the Davao event he was expected to dominate coming off a series of victories with the talented Aussie all primed up for a payback against the Mexican star.

Sam Betten and Tim Van Berkel provide the needed backup for the aces from Down Under along with David Mainwaring, Matt Lewis and Fraser Walsh, all aiming to get a crack at the coveted men’s pro crown in the upcoming 1.9K swim, 90K bike, 21K run even organized and conducted by Sunrise Events, Inc.

Dimity Lee Duke, also a former many-time winner in local triathlon from Australia now based in Phuket, Thailand, also aims for the top in the women’s pro side of the event along with compatriots Kirra Siedel and Lisa Tyack.

But Czech Radka Kahlefeldt is also coming into the event in top shape, ready to defend her crown also against the likes of regular Phl campaigners Caroline Steffen of Switzerland and Guam’s Manami Iijima.

Over 2,200 triathletes have confirmed participation in the event, which features individual and relay competitions, with bets coming from the United Arab Emirates, Czech Republic, Hong Kong, Mexico, Ukraine, India, Malaysia, Qatar, the US, Belgium, Spain, Italy, New Caledonia, Singapore.

