Ilagan to get P15M worth of equipment

4 SHARES Share Tweet

by Kristel Satumbaga

The local government unit of Ilagan, Isabela stands to get P15 million worth of sports equipment from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for hosting the 2019 Batang Pinoy Luzon leg championships this week in various venues.



Ricky Laggui of Ilagan’s General Services Office said the donation is a big help for the city government’s sports program dubbed as “Ang Lakas ng Batang Ilagueño” (ALAB), where it offers scholarship and sports clinic services to the youth.

“We are thankful because the equipment will help raise the training standard of our Ilagueño athletes and level up our sports program in the city,” said Laggui.

A total of 4,717 athletes from Luzon will take part in the last regional leg of the multisport event that serves as a foundation for PSC’s grassroots program.

Eighteen of the 20 sports blast off today including medal-rich swimming, archery, arnis, badminton, baseball, basketball, boxing, chess, futsal, karatedo, tennis, pencak silat, sepak takraw, softball, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball and beach volleyball.

Centerpiece athletics fires off on Wednesday while dancesport will be held on Thursday.

“It is an honor for all of us to stage this event as we aim to rise the City of Ilagan as a sports tourism hub of Northern Philippines,” said Ilagan City Mayor Evelyn Diaz.

Ilagan City Vice Mayor Vedasto Villanueva and City Council Antonio Montereal Jr. also expressed gratitude to the PSC for selecting the city as host.

Related

comments