Tams complete 7-game sweep of volley elims

Far Eastern University (FEU) bombarded La Salle with whistling shots and prevailed in straight sets, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18, to sweep the first-round elimination in UAAP men’s volleyball yesterday at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Tamaraws fired 41 kills to frustrate the Green Spikers and keep their record unblemished by posting their seventh consecutive triumph.

John Paul Bugaoan starred for FEU with 16 points including 11 kills while Richard Solis pumped in eight of his nine points on attacks. Jude Garcia also stepped up with 12 points including two blocks and three aces.

The victory cemented the Tamaraws atop the leaderboard with defending champion National University (NU) a close second after the Bulldogs clipped the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16, in a rematch of last year’s finals. (Kristel Satumbaga)

