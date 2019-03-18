Police, military sign pact vs insurgency, criminality in Metro Manila

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and Armed Force of the Philippines’ Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (AFP JTF-NCR) signed Monday a three-year pact to defeat all threat groups and criminal elements in Metro Manila.

NCRPO Director Guillermo Eleazar and Brigadier General Cristobal Zaragoza, commander of AFP JTF-NCR, formally inked the Implementation Plan (IMPLAN) “KALASAG” 2019-2022 at the NCRPO Grandstand in Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig City.

According to Eleazar and Zaragoza, IMPLAN KALASAG is the PNP and AFP’s response to President Duterte’s Executive Order No. 70 which mandates the government bureaucracy to take a “whole-of-nation approach” in defeating insurgency.

Through the IMPLAN KALASAG, Eleazar said that the JTF-NCR and NCRPO will conduct “joint security, peace and order, and development support operations” effective Monday until December 31, 2022 “to develop strategies and plans that can defeat all threat groups and criminal elements.”

Under the plan, Eleazar said the NCRPO will take the lead role in carrying out law enforcement operations and legal offensives including the dismantling and neutralizing of criminal gangs, other criminal elements and private armed groups.

The NCRPO will also be responsible in arresting and filing cases against “target” personalities and criminal organizations; providing security to critical and vital infrastructures; and preserving evidence during joint PNP and AFP operations, he noted.

For its part, Zaragoza said the JTF-NCR will take the lead in the fight against suspected communist and local and foreign terror groups in the NCR, monitor peace-inclined armed groups and implement peace agreements. (Martin Sadongdong)

