De Leon is week’s best in UAAP volleyball

She’s a defensive specialist but Ateneo’s Bea De Leon has nonetheless proven that she can also help make the job done.

De Leon was solid for Ateneo this week as the ladies in blue and white went undefeated in its two games en route to finishing the first round with a 6-1 record.

The veteran middle blocker averaged 13.5 points this week in what was her best week, scoring-wise, so far in the tournament on her way to being chosen as the Chooks To Go-Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week.

Those numbers won’t jump out of the page as being truly magnificent, but Ateneo head coach Oliver Almadro doesn’t put a premium on De Leon’s offense but rather on her leadership.

