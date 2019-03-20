Hot St. Clare eyes 4th win

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jonas Terrado

Games Thursday

(Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City)

12 noon – SMDC vs Diliman-Gerry’s Grill

2 p.m. – FamilyMart-Enderun

vs St. Clare

4 p.m. – Metropac-San Beda

vs Chadao-FEU

Unbeaten College of St. Clare-Virtual Reality tries to continue its surprise start while Metropac-San Beda looks to get back on track when they face separate rivals in the PBA D-League at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Saints take on FamilyMart-Enderun at 2 p.m. before the Movers battle the Chadao-Far Eastern University Tamaraws at 4 p.m. as part of the weekly tripleheader at the Pasig venue.

Struggling teams SMDC-National University and Diliman College-Gerry’s Grill meet in the opener at 12 noon.

St. Clare shoots for a fourth consecutive win and a share of the Aspirants Group lead with University of Santo Tomas, which posted a 94-82 victory over Go for Gold-College of St. Benilde on Tuesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Saints have beaten Go for Gold (92-78), Che’Lu Bar and Grill (82-77) and Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College (80-73).

Speedy guard Joshua Fontanilla and Junjie Hallare lead coach Jinino Manansala’s bid to keep St. Clare perfect against a FamilyMart-Enderun side toting a 0-2 slate.

Meanwhile, Metropac-San Beda aims to tie idle City of Valencia-San Sebastian for second place in the Foundation Group.

The Movers suffered their first loss after a 2-0 start last March 12 when they fell, 80-77, to the Centro Escolar University Scorpions.

Related

comments