Nur threatens to go to war over federalism

3 SHARES Share Tweet

Moro National Liberation Front founding chair Nur Misuari has warned he would “go to war” if the shift to federalism would not be pursued, President Duterte bared last night.

To avoid a potential conflict, the President said he proposed the creation of a panel to discuss the federalism proposal with Misuari’s group.

Duterte met Misuari in Malacañang last Tuesday where the former ARMM governor pressed for the proposed federal system of government.

“Sabi ni Misuari kagabi, ‘If you do not give it to me, let me be very honest, I will go to war,'” Duterte said during the PDP-Laban campaign rally in Marikina City. “Sabi ko, ‘I understand that Nur so ganito na lang gawin natin. Let’s form a panel because we have to inform the people. We cannot negotiate secretly,” he said.

He assured that the public would be briefed about the federalism talks with Misuari’s group. “Para day-to-day they will be briefed kung ano ang outcome, how gusto mo ma-apply ang federalism system sa gusto mo. Kagaya ba ng BOL o different type,” he added.

Duterte said Misuari wanted federalism so the Moros can recover their lands seized during the foreign colonial times. “Sabi ko let us talk. Sabi niya sige, ito ang gusto ko federalism. I said, let us talk. He said, okay I want federalism,” the President said about their meeting. (Genalyn Kabiling)

He said the MNLF leader mentioned that it was then President Corazon Aquino who actually promised the federalism system to the Moro community.

“Sabi niya magkaibigan tayo pero you know you have to have something like this. You want a federal set-up because that was promised by Cory,” he said. (Genalyn Kabiling)

Related

comments