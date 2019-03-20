PDEA: Seized P1.1-B shabu came from Golden Triangle

By CHITO CHAVEZ

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said there were indications that the P1.1 billion worth of shabu seized by its agents Tuesday night in the posh Ayala Alabang Village in Muntinlupa City came from the “Golden Triangle Region”.

Known as an illegal drug trade hub, the “Golden Triangle’’ is a region interweaving the borders of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar.

On Tuesday night, PDEA agents confiscated 166 kilograms of shabu packed in tea bags and cans of biscuits in a residence-turned-drug laboratory in the exclusive subdivision.

PDEA identified those arrested during the operation as Emmanuel Pascual, 79; Chia Kian Kok, 43; Wuyi, 19; and Go Kei Kei, 40.

Pascual has denied any involvement in the group’s illegal drug transactions.

PDEA Director-General Aaron Aquino said the suspects were caught in the act of packing illegal drugs in tea bags and cans of biscuits inside the drug lab.

He said similar methods of packaging shabu, which are common in the “Golden Triangle Region’’, were practiced by illegal drug syndicates in some areas in Mindanao.

This transshipment method of illegal drugs is common in countries like Malaysia, Vietnam and Mynamar.

“So these are the packaging that were seized by other nations, such as Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, the same packaging. It’s actually a teabag na inilalagay nila sa loob ng lata,’’ Aquino said.

Aquino said the contraband was ready to be delivered either late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

“It’s good that we are able to detect the movement of the group,” he added.

Aquino said PDEA is also studying the filing of appropriate charges against the owner of the raided house identified as Josephine Ong.

Derrick Arnold Carreon, PDEA spokesman, said the confiscation of the illegal drugs was a product of three months operation.

“As you can see ilang beses na recently ang operations ng PDEA sa mga high-end subdivisions. Ang mga nire-rent na bahay ginagawa ng mga sindikato as warehouses. This is the reason why PDEA is conducting training amongst village homeowners, lessors, and condo owners,” Carreon added.

