PSC takes lead role in SEAG publicity campaign

By Nick Giongco

The marquee names in Philippine sports are gracing a public awareness campaign for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) spearheading the movement with the formal launch of ‘Go Pilipinas Go’ on Tuesday night at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

PSC chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez said yesterday that it is in the government agency’s role to look after the welfare of the national athletes by drumming up interest for the Nov. 30-Dec. 11 sportsfest that will be co-hosted by the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac, and Metro Manila and key cities in Central and Southern Luzon.

“The PSC is taking the initiative,” said Ramirez, noting that top officials of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), Phisgoc, the DepdEd, CHED, Pagcor, National Defense, the PNP and even Malacanang will be invited to grace the pep rally.

Sports patron Dennis Uy, who serves as President Rodrigo Duterte’s chief adviser for sports, is also being invited.

Expected to participate in the event include bowlers Bong Coo and Paeng Nepomuceno, swimmer Eric Buhain, boxing brothers Roel velasco and Onyok Velasco, trackster Elma Muros and other recognizable names who have won countless honors for the Philippines internationally.

The PSC is also reaching to athletes now living abroad, including former Asia sprint queen Lydia de Vega and Fil-Am swimmer Miguel Molina so they could send video messages that will be played during the affair.

Even Cebu skater Margie Didal, who won the gold in the 2018 Asian Games, will also be invited.

Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz, now training in China, is also being asked to send an inspirational message.

