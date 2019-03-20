Whoever wishes to be great

1 SHARES Share Tweet

SINCE childhood we are trained to be the best, to aim for the “stars.” The mother of Zebedee’s sons may thus rep­resent many mothers who want the best for their children. And why not? As long as – Jesus reminds James and John – they are willing to pay the price for the “choicest places.” Be­sides, there are positions that only God has the prerogative to assign to whom­ever God wishes.

Jesus tells the two brothers that as his disciples they should aspire for the lowest and aim to serve rather than to be served, because that is the way of Jesus. Those who want to be exalted shall be humbled, while those who humble themselves shall be exalted (cf Mt 23:12).

Gospel reading: Mt 20:17-28

As Jesus was going up to Jerusalem, he took the Twelve disciples aside by them­selves…

Then the mother of the sons of Zebedee approached him with her sons and did him homage, wishing to ask him for something. He said to her, “What do you wish?” She answered him, “Com­mand that these two sons of mine sit, one at your right and the other at your left, in your kingdom.” Jesus said in reply, “You do not know what you are ask­ing. Can you drink the chalice that I am going to drink?” They said to him, “We can.” He replied, “My chalice you will in­deed drink, but to sit at my right and at my left, this is not mine to give but is for those for whom it has been prepared by my Father.” When the ten heard this, they became indignant at the two brothers. But Jesus summoned them and said, “You know that the rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and the great ones make their authority over them felt. But it shall not be so among you. Rather, whoever wishes to be great among you shall be your servant; whoever wishes to be first among you shall be your slave. Just so, the Son of Man did not come to be served but to serve and to give his life as a ran­som for many.”

* * *

“When Jesus saw his mother and the disciple there whom he loved, he said to his mother, ‘Woman, behold, your son.’ Then he said to the disciple, ‘Behold, your mother’ (Jn 19:26-27).

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2017” ST. PAULS Philippines, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: books@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

Related

comments