Another cop held for failure to return service firearm

Another police officer was arrested Wednesday by the intelligence operatives of Eastern Police District (EPD) in Quezon City for his failure to turnover his service firearm.

EPD Director Chief Supt. Christopher Tambungan said PO3 Jesus dela Cruz, was nabbed inside Quezon City Police District Station 12 (Eastwood) where he is detailed at around 1 p.m. by virtue of an arrest warrant.

Judge Monique Quisumbing-Ignacio of Regional Trial Court Branch 209 in Mandaluyong City issued the warrant of arrest against Dela Cruz for malversation of government property on April 17, 2017.

“The arrest of Dela Cruz, 40, was the result of his failure to turnover his issued M16 rifle when he was assigned at Marikina City Police Station in 2007 despite due notices and summons since 2009,” Supt. Hendrix Mangaldan, District Intelligence Unit chief, said in a report.

This was the second time a former EPD police officer was arrested for not returning his service firearm.

On Monday, a former EPD policeman who went absent without official leave was also nabbed for the same offense.

“We will not tolerate such actions of those police officers who do not comply with the existing policy involving the proper use and storage of government properties,” Tambungan said.

“As we implement the PNP Internal Cleansing Program, the EPD under my watch will continue to pursue wanted persons, even our fellow police officers who violated the law,” the EPD chief added. (Jhon Aldrin Casinas)

