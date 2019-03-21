Battles for survival

By Jonas Terrado

Games Today

(Ynares Center, Antipolo City)

4:30 p.m. – TNT KaTropa vs Columbian

7 p.m. – Blackwater vs Magnolia

The Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok and Columbian Dyip fight for survival when they face teams with different fortunes in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Magnolia hopes to build on Wednesday’s comeback win over NorthPort when it takes on lowly Blackwater at 7 p.m. after Columbian seeks to score an upset over surging TNT KaTropa in the opener slated 4:30 p.m.

Both teams are desperate to come away victorious in order to gain an edge in the race for four remaining quarterfinal slots.

In winning 103-90 over the Batang Pier despite trailing by 11 in the third quarter, the Hotshots moved in a tie for sixth place with the NLEX Road Warriors and Alaska Aces at 4-5.

Paul Lee bucked a sore knee to score 24 points while Rodney Brondial (14 points, four rebounds), Justin Melton (11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals) and Rafi Reavis (10 rebounds) were also instrumental in the victory.

Coach Chito Victolero cautioned his team not to take Blackwater lightly despite already being out of contention with a 2-8 record.

Meanwhile, Columbian will have its hands full trying to get one foot on the door against a TNT side that has won its last four outings.

TNT is also in need of a victory to remain in contention for a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarters.

The KaTropa are at 6-3, needing to sweep their remaining two games coupled with a Barangay Ginebra San Miguel loss to edge 8-3 Rain or Shine for the quarterfinal incentive due to a tiebreaker.

Columbian, which will be led by Rashawn McCarthy, rookie CJ Perez and Jackson Corpuz, holds a 4-6 record with no other course but to beat TNT.

