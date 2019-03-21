Beware of fake news – POC

By Nick Giongco

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) will provide 56 national sports association (NSAs) a supplemental budget of R100,000 each for expensed to be incurred in relation to their preparations for the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

POC president Ricky Vargas said the amount will be subject for liquidation as these was taken from sponsorship amounting to R76-million that the POC has raised.

“There will be guidelines and they will be required to liquidate,” said Vargas during the POC’s General Assembly at the Meralco Multi-Purpose Hall in Pasig.

POC secretary-general Patrick Gregorio said NSA leaders can use the money just for about anything provided that they come up with a liquidation report.

“They can use it to buy vitamins, anything SEAG-related but they have to properly liquidate,” said Gregorio.

The move to lend the NSAs a helping hand comes at a time when the sports community has been getting reports of destabilization in the runup to the hosting of the Nov. 30-Dec. 11 sportsfest that will be played in the New Clark City in Tarlac, Metro Manila and key cities in Central and Southern Luzon.

“Matutuloy ang SEA Games (The SEA Games will proceed as scheduled). These are all fake news. Nakahiya tayo if we don’t proceed (We’ll lose face if we don’t proceed). There is no turning back,” said Vargas.

As this developed, Vargas called on everyone to join hands in the Philippines hosting of the biennial sportsfest even as he extolled the Phisgoc for doing its best to hold the SEAG in style.

“The Phisgoc is building facilities that are Asian Games-level,” said Vargas, referring to the 20,000-capacity track and field stadium and the 5,000-seater aquatics center in Capas town.

“Let us all work together. There is no problem with the Philippines hosting as far as the SEA Games Federation Council is concerned,” said Vargas, who was ably backed up by POC chairman Bambol Tolentino.

“The SEA Games will be played here,” said Tolentino after some reports that Thailand and Indonesia are willing to serve as host countries in the event the Philippines withdraws.

