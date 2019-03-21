Dingdong subs for wife

* * *

DEADMA TO THE WORLD: “Deadma Walking” (T-Rex Entertainment) has been picked along with several other outstanding Filipino films in a special section, Panorama of Filipino Cinema at Cambodia International Film Festival.

The delightfully touching gay drama-comedy starring Joross Gamboa and Edgar Allan Guzman joins a line-up of award-winning films that include “Insi­ang,” “Panahon ng Halimaw,” “I’m Drunk I Love You,” “Sonata,” “The Decaying.”

* * *

DINGDONG SUBS FOR WIFE: Dingdong Dantes takes over hosting chores on “Tadhana” (GMA) in lieu of his wife, Marian Rivera.

Marian is on maternity leave and is set to deliver the couple’s second baby soon.

Dingdong is starting a new action picture under Viva.

* * *

NEW MOWELFUND BUILDING: Big things, sur­prising things, are unfolding at MOWELFUND as it celebrates its 45th anniversary on March 23. The celebration has for its theme, MOWELFUND@45, Onward to Greater Change for the Movie Worker.

Foremost among these is the construction of a new four-story building within the same Rosario Drive complex a year from 2019.

The new building is part of a newly-forged agreement between Mowelfund (Movie Workers Welfare Foundation, Inc.) and realty developer VCDC.

Groundbreaking for the new structure to replace the old, existing one is among the highlights of the March 23 celebra­tion. Mayor Joseph Estrada, founder of Mowelfund and who donated the 6,500 sqm property in Cubao, will grace the occasion.

Mowelfund president Boots Anson Roa-Rodrigo said their new home shall continue to house its film museum and film institute. A state-of-the-art 100-seater theater is also among the features of the new structure.

The groundbreaking shall also signal launch of a cluster of 42 tropical modern town­houses to rise on the prime property.

VCDC president Victor Consunji said the high-end homes, costing anywhere from 18 to 30 million pesos each, will be built following tropical modern design.

