Jr. NBA back in Benguet

Jr. NBA Philippines presented by Alaska returns to Benguet State University this weekend for the second Jr. NBA Philippines Regional Selection Camp.

NBA coaches, led by Carlos Barroca of the NBA and PBA Legend Jeffrey Cariaso, will bring the league’s youth basketball participation program to teach basketball fundamentals and impart core values of the game to boys and girls ages 10-14.

Participants will experience world-class basketball instruction in the two-day event, which will tip off on March 23 starting at 7 a.m.

The aspiring Jr. NBA All-Stars will go through a series of skills stations that will test their dexterity in dribbling, passing, shooting, lay-ups and footwork.

Top performers on the first day will progress to Sunday to be coached on advanced basketball concepts and participate in team exercises and exhibition games.

Boys and girls will vie for slots to represent North Luzon in the Jr. NBA Philippines National Training Camp in Don Bosco Technical Institute Makati on May 17-19.

