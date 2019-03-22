24 teams vie in beach volley

1 SHARES Share Tweet

A crack field of 24 teams – 12 each in women’s and men’s divisions – will go all-out for supremacy in the Beach Volleyball Republic On Tour Santa Fe Open slated to open this weekend.



The Beach Placid Resort at the scenic Bantayan Island in Cebu will play host to the country’s best sand court players for the third year in a row as the previous leg’s champions Bea Tan and Dij Rodriguez, representing Negros, and Ranran Abdilla and Jessie Lopez, carrying the banner of Air Force, hope to figure prominently anew for the crown.

Rounding out the competition are teams from PetroGazz, Cebu, Visayas, National University, Cebu, Bacolod, University of San Carlos, Southwestern University and Russia.

Cebu Provincial Sports Commissioner Nimrod Quiñones is looking forward for the province’s sucessful hosting of the BVR on Tour Santa Fe Open.

“The CPSC continues to support BVR on Tour because volleyball is one of the most popular sports in Cebu. Beach volleyball is also a major crowd drawer and is in line with our thrust to push sports tourism,” said Quiñones.

Related

comments