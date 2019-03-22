Michelle Dee, waiting for the right time

FOR two years now, fashion model Michelle Marquez Dee, stunning daughter of former Miss International Melanie Marquez, continues to receive encouragement from fans to compete in the Bb. Pilipinas beauty contest.

Many waited with bated breath if she would actually file her candidacy until March 15, the deadline for the submission of application, but she was a no show.

At a press conference, Dee shared her apprehension she is not ready for the tilt as yet.

“I feel very flattered because the support for me is overwhelming. But with that kind of expectation, I wanna make sure that when I step out, I wanna be at my best talaga, my very best. I can honestly say that the timing now is off,” she said.

Dee, 24, recalled the campaign for her to join the prestigious national pageant began when she joined the modelling industry in 2017.

“Soon as I started hitting the runways, that’s when the people started approaching me, asking if I wanted to join beauty pageants,” she recalled.

The 5’10 tall beauty said her mother is aware of the talks and that “She is supportive naman if ever.”

For now, Dee contents herself in supporting distant relative Julia Saubier, one of 40 who have been named official candidates of the Bb. Pilipinas 2019 beauty pageant.

Dee said, “I think it’s her time to shine.”

Rumors have it that Dee might also join the Miss World Philippines pageant, rival contest of Bb. Pilipinas.

Dee is a graduate of psychology at the De La Salle University on Taft Avenue in Manila.

She is making her debut as actress in “Go! La Union’’ as produced by ALV Films in tandem with Benchingko Films and Rein Entertainment. (ROBERT R. REQUINTINA)

