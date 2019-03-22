PHISGOC assures PH 2019 SEAG hosting

By Nick Giongco

While admitting that “budget limitation is a major factor”, the Philippine South East Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) made the assurance Friday that the country’s hosting of the 2019 SEAG will proceed.



“We would like to assure our athletes, the sports community, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and the rest of the Filipino people that all preparations for the 30th South East Asian games are in full swing,” said Alan Peter Cayetano, who chairs the PHISGOC.

Reports have been circulating that two countries—Thailand and 2018 Asian Games host Indonesia—are more than willing to take over in the staging owing allegedly to the Philippines’ inability to come up with a budget that will fuel the Nov. 30-Dec. 11 sportsfest.

“Despite the budget cuts and various challenges confronting the Philippine hosting of the 30th SEA Games, we are unfazed and determined to make this successful. We are determined to pursue our task and responsibility which was given to us by President Rodrigo Duterte last year,” said Cayetano.

“PHISGOC has already laid the groundwork for success of the SEA Games. The construction of the New Clark City Sports Complex to be used for the 30th SEA Games is on track for completion by September 2019. The fast construction of these facilities proves the Duterte Administration’s commitment to enhance Philippine sports development to produce more world-class athletes and to host international sporting events in the future.”

The PHISGOC had earlier requested the government P7.5 billion so it could run the SEAG it hopes will surpass what previous hosts Malaysia and Singapore did, stressing that the Philippines’ hosting will put the SEAG on a pedestal.

But the government even slashed the original amount by 33 percent and yet the money has yet to be released.

Last year, the SEAG Federation Council had approved 56 sports and the staging of 523 events spread over the vast areas of Metro Manila, New Clark City and key cities in Central and Southern Luzon.

Cayetano, meanwhile, is holding a press conference on Saturday afternoon to explain further the PHISGOC’S plans.

