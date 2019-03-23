5 dead, 10 hurt in NLEX accident

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Five persons were killed while 10 others were injured in an accident on the North Luzon Expressway in Apalit, Pampanga yesterday.

Police Lt. Col. Elmer Decena, Apalit police chief, said the victims were on board a Hyundai H100 van traversing an elevated portion of the northbound lane of the NLEX-Candaba Viaduct in Barangay Tabuyoc a few minutes past 12 p.m. when one of its tires suddenly blew up.

The driver of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle until it swerved and hit a six-wheeler Isuzu Elf truck on its side. The vehicle turned turtle and plunged some of its passengers into a residential area below the viaduct.

Cesar Carlos, head of the Apalit Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, most of the passengers are overseas Filipino workers who were catching a flight at the Clark International Airport.

NLEX said their responders immediately rushed to the scene to help the victims. The injured were taken to Jose Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital in San Fernando City, Pampanga.

NLEX said the accident caused massive traffic from the Pulilan Exit in Pulilan, Bulacan to the San Simon Exit in Pampanga.

NLEX reiterated its reminder to the public to always check the condition of their vehicles before going on a trip.

The identities of the victims have yet to be disclosed as of posting time. (Martin Sadongdong)

Related

comments