ASG man charged

A suspected member of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) faces multiple charges before the Department of Justice (DoJ) following his arrest in Sulu this week.

The suspected ASG member was identified as Karah Musa Salapuddin, 49, alias “Cesar,” a Tausug who hails from Tungkil, Jolo, Sulu.

Assistant State Prosecutor Ethel Rea Suril said Salapuddin faces a complaint which accused him of frustrated multiple murder under Article 248 in relation to Article 6 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC); illegal possession of explosives and other paraphernalia under Republic Act (RA) No. 9516; and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition under RA No. 10561.

The complaint was filed last Thursday at the DoJ in Manila by the Major Crimes Unit of the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation Group (PNP-CIDG).

Suril, who is handling the case, said she has set the preliminary investigation of the complaint on March 28.

The prosecutor said Salappudin opted to undergo preliminary investigation and signed a waiver. (Jeffrey Damicog)

