IronKids in Davao

DAVAO CITY – Kids take the spotlight ahead of the revered pros as they vie in the Alaska Fortified IronKids with a huge field participating in the event today serving as appetizer to the second Ironman 70.3 Davao presented by Petron at the Azuela Cove here.



Unlike in its past staging, however, this marks the first time that IronKids will be disputed via the swim-run competition as organizers decided to drop the bike stage from the previous junior version of triathlon to lure more kids in the 6-to-14 age bracket.

But all eyes are on in tomorrow’s (Sunday) main event organized and conducted by Sunrise Events, Inc. where Mauricio Mendez and Czech Radka Kahlefeldt set out for repeat in their respective sides in the grueling 1.9K swim, 90K bike, 21K run event hosted by Davao for the second straight year.

“I think it’s gonna be a really tough race. Every race is different but I feel I’m in great shape,” said Mendez, who vowed to improve his mark of 3:50:32 fashioned out in come-from-behind manner last year.

“I love racing here in the Phl and I’m really excited to be back here in Davao,” said Kahlefeldt, out to better her wire-to-wire triumph in 4:25:38.

“We are looking forward to building on our award-winning success from last year, and we have made all necessary preparations to ensure another successful staging this year,” said Davao Mayor Sara Duterte. “We encourage everyone to go out and enjoy this spectacle with all triathletes not only during race day but also during all the events leading to Sunday.”

Ushering in the Ironman 70.3 weekend were the Iron Girl 5K fun run and the Alaska Family Run yesterday where over a thousand participants taking part in both events, including Alaska’s Tri-Aspire athletes led by pros Tim Reed and August Benedicto in the family run where Alaska packs were also given to Vicente Hizon Elementary School.

“Its not just about donating to the children but it’s also about promoting affordable nutrition to the community and at the same time promoting active lifestyle,” said Alaska associate brand manager Diane Guerta.

