Comelec asks DoH to remove ‘Malasakit’ posters bearing Bong Go’s face, name

The Commission on Elections has asked the Department of Health to remove “Malasakit Center” posters which usually bear the name and face of administration senatorial candidate Bong Go in government hospitals in view of the prevailing ban on propaganda materials being placed in government-owned and -controlled establishments.

“We requested the DoH to remove posters in Malasakit Centers government hospitals,” Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon said in her Twitter account (@commrguanzon). “No posters or images of candidates on government buildings,” said Guanzon.

The Malasakit Center is a one-stop center which aims to help the needy in their health and medical concerns.

Guanzon also revealed that all candidates with illegal posters have been sent notices. “We at Comelec sent notices to all candidates that have illegal posters,” said Guanzon.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez earlier said they continue to conduct their “Operation: Baklas” in which they dismantle the illegal campaign materials of national candidates.

The poll official did not identify these erring bets, saying they are still in the process of building up cases against them. (Leslie Ann Aquino)

