2 Pinoys win bouts

Bantamweight Michael Dasmarinas and minimumweight Samuel Salva positioned themselves closer to a world title shot late Saturday after topping their respective International Boxing Federation (IBF) title elimination bouts at Resorts World Manila.



Dasmarinas repulsed rugged Kenny Demecillo via a unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113 and 117-111) while Salva overcame Rene Mark Cuarto also on points (116-112, 116-112 and 117-111), a couple of fights presented by MP Promotions of Manny Pacquiao, who watched the action live.

International matchmaker Sean Gibbons, the right-hand nan of Pacquiao, said Dasmarinas and Salva are now assured of world title shots.

Dasmarinas can now target IBF 122-lb champion is Emmanuel Rodriguez of Puerto Rico while Salva can start salivating over a showdown with IBF 105-lb titlist Deejay Kriel of South Africa.

MP Promotions teamed up with Ringstars of Singapore in staging the slugfest that drew a sizable and highly-appreciative weekend crowd. (Nick Giongco)

