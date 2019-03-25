Casey keeps 1-shot lead

MIAMI (AFP) – Defending champion Paul Casey clung to a one-stroke lead over top-ranked Dustin Johnson despite a closing bogey in Saturday’s third round of the US PGA Tour Valspar Championship.

The 41-year-old Englishman missed a 14-foot par putt at the par-4 18th and settled for a bogey and a three-under par 68.



Casey stood on nine-under 204 after 54 holes at the Innisbrook Resort Copperhead course in Palm Harbor, Florida.

‘‘It feels really good,’’ Casey said. ‘‘I was patient for the most part and aggressive when I had opportunities.’’

Johnson, a winner at last month’s WGC Mexico Championship, was next on 205 after a 67 with fellow American Jason Kokrak third on 206 after a hole-in-one on his way to matching the week’s low round on 66.

Casey relishes the challenge of playing alongside the world number one in Sunday’s last group.

‘‘Playing with Dustin is going to be very exciting,’’ Casey said. ‘‘Any time I’ve got a chance to go up against world number one I’m excited about that.’’

‘‘I do what I do because I want to play against the best in the world. And obviously he’s the prominent one in the group of guys near the lead.

‘‘Who is the favorite tomorrow? Probably Dustin. So I actually feel very kind of little pressure… it’s pretty simple. If I go out tomorrow and beat him I actually might win. Plain and simple. Great scenario.’’

Casey has struggled to defend titles and turn 54-hole leads into victories but he stands a chance of doing both on Sunday.

He has won only once in five tries, and never broken 70, when leading a US PGA event after 54 holes. The win came at the 2009 Houston Open with a bogey on the first playoff hole to beat American J.B. Holmes.

Casey, who edged Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed by a stroke for the 2018 Valspar crown, has never defended a professional title.

