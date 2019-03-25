Duterte cites need to finish off drug traffickers

The country might end up like Mexico controlled by drug cartels if the government will not finish off the drug traffickers and their cohorts, President Duterte declared Sunday.

The President admitted the country’s drug situation has “worsened,” while the policemen were “at the brink of surrendering” following the recent shipment of illegal drugs being smuggled in the country.

“You can see the headlines – everyday billions worth of drugs are entering the country. Look at the main screen and the crawler, the running news at the bottom. It’s always about drugs, drugs, and drugs,” he said during his visit to Cagayan de Oro City.

“In the end, we will be like Mexico. We will be controlled by drug cartels. The Sinaloa has already entered the country and that is why drugs are being thrown in the Pacific. The same is happening in the West,” he added.

Duterte noted that the drug shipment worth P1 billion recently seized by authorities was probably just a diversion by the traffickers. He said there might be probably other drug shipment being smuggled into the country amid its porous borders.

“Things have worsened. My policemen are at the brink of surrendering. Everyday – don’t believe that it’s one billion. The next day there will be another 1. 3 billion. That’s just an excuse. That’s a bait,” he said.

“Actually there are other billions coming in. The Philippines is contiguous, island for island. There are seven thousand islands. Just choose where you want to land.”

The President has renewed his resolve to combat the illegal drug trade, saying he would not allow the drug traffickers to destroy the nation. “If you destroy my country, I will kill you. You can be sure of that,” he warned. (Genalyn Kabiling)

