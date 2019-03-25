Learn from defeat

HAVE you experienced defeat in your life? Failed in an exam?

Failed in business? Failed in a rela­tionship?

It is painful to experience any types of defeat. One thing I learned from competition, you cannot expect to always win. There is a saying, some­times you win, sometimes you lose. The important thing is what do you do when you experience it.

It is so easy to go on a fault-finding or a self-pity mode.

However, if you want to recover and rebound from the defeat, you got to learn how to bounce back.

So what can we do if we experience defeat in life?

Learn from your mistakes

Nobody’s perfect. We all commit mistakes. We all fail. The good news is that we can use those mistakes and failures as stepping stones from doing better the next time around.

Let us not look at it as a hindrance, instead let’s allow these shortcomings to motivate us to do the right thing next time. We get better not because of our mistakes, but from learning from them.

You can work harder

In other words, “Try and try until you succeed.” Never ever stop. Never ever give up! No retreat, no surrender. Never accept defeat as a dead end.

Work and practice harder. If you need to double your working time, just go to do it. No pain, no gain. Do something that you’ve never done before, do it now. It’s not how hard you lose but how hard you bounce back.

There is still hope

You may fail today, but it does not mean that you will fail tomorrow. There is always a next time. If you lose today, you can still win tomorrow.

Until there is an ounce of breath in you, don’t you dare stop. No one really fails in life. The only ones who probably do are people who stop and quit.

In closing, for us to win, we should be willing to lose. The point right now is not just about learning how to celebrate success in life, but also how to celebrate losses. Learn from it and move on to become stronger and better.

My prayer for you today is that you stay strong. Continue to believe in what you are doing. Continue to be­lieve in your dream. Continue to fight for it until you reach it.

THINK. REFLECT. APPLY

How do you handle defeat? Do you learn from your mistakes?

How do you prepare for your next battle?

THERE IS NO SUCH A THING AS DE­FEAT FOR THOSE WHO DON’T QUIT.

