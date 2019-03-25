Mayor Sara hits back at De Lima

DAVAO CITY — Presidential daughter and Hugpong ng Pagbabago founding chair Mayor Sara Duterte retaliated to Sen. Leila de Lima’s statement against her and Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo.

This after the De Lima quipped Panelo and Duterte with regards to the honesty issues of the senatorial candidates.

“If I am an example of what is wrong and what could be worse for our government, you just described yourself as well,” Duterte said in her statement released on Monday morning

The mayor said the senator is the worst as she is ‘intelligent and dumb all in one head.’

She said De Lima is “’the only person from the Black Hole who said it right,” that voters should be the one to decide what kind of candidates they are looking for.

“But you are dumb as well, for attacking me without reading the entire transcription of my statement and comprehending what I said,” the mayor said.

“Ang sabi ko, hindi ang opposition ang magsasabi kung ano dapat ang isang kandidato at hindi issue ang honesty dahil hindi ‘yan requirement para ka maging kandidato,” she added.

Duterte said she concludes “Black Hole candidates”, whom she describes as “liars”, should not attack a candidate in that manner as she used the same argument on the issue of a college degree or inclusion in the narco-list.

“PS:You are a senator — honesty about your involvement in the illegal drugs business under scrutiny by the courts — how about you make a law adding honesty as a requirement for all Filipinos before they can run for public office,” she said.

“Maybe then you can save the government from yourself, Inday Sara, Leni, Digong, Panelo, Alejano, Hilbay, and the all the de Limas of the universe,” she added. (Junar Fenequito)

