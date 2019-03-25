PBA D-League: Che’Lu battles McDavid

Games Monday (JCSGO Gym, Cubao)

2 p.m. – Trinity vs Marinerong Pilipino

4 p.m. – Che’Lu vs McDavid

Che’Lu Bar and Grill goes for back-to-back victories while Marinerong Pilipino looks to bounce back when they face a pair of winless teams in the PBA D-League at the JCSGO Gym in Cubao.



The Revellers face McDavid at 4 p.m. after the Skippers tangle with The Masterpiece-Trinity University White Stallions in the opener slated at 2 p.m.

Che’Lu sees action for the first time since March 12 when it routed Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College, 89-63, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Revellers coach Stevenson Tiu is looking to see strong outings from former Adamson star Sean Manganti, Jesse Collado and last year’s Foundation Cup Most Valuable Player Jeff Viernes.

Tiu’s squad is aiming to tie idle Cignal-Ateneo for third place in the Aspirants Group at 3-1.

Meanwhile, Marinerong Pilipino is determined to get back on its feet after falling 88-78 to Wangs Basketball last March 14 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Santi Santillan, Orlan Wamar, Felix Apreku, Anton Asistio and new addition Kib Montalbo are hoping to give Skippers coach Yong Garcia an improved showing against the White Stallions. (Jonas Terrado)

