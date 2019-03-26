Bullpups retain NBTC crown

National University outclassed La Salle Greenhills, 95-83, on Sunday to claim its second straight crown in the NBTC League National Finals at the Mall of Asia Arena.



Carl Tamayo was named Finals Most Valuable Player after posting 24 points and 18 rebounds as the Bullpups reaffirmed their mastery over the Greenies in the rematch of last year’s title game.

Terrence Fortea scored 23 points, Cyril Gonzales added for 14 points and Reyland Torres produced 12 points snd 16 rebounds for the Goldwyn Monteverde-coached squad.

NU became the first school to repeat in the tournament presented by SM and backed by Chooks-to-Go while completing a double after winning the UAAP juniors crown last month.

Inand Fortillos finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for La Salle Greenhills in a losing effort.

The Division 1 finale was a bit overshadowed by St. Augustine Institute-Pampanga’s thrilling 91-90 win over Lyceum-Cavite for the Division 2 title.

Brianne Angeles scored a scoop layup after missing his second free throw with 1.0 second remaining as St. Augustine completed a stirring comeback from a double-digit deficit to stun Lyceum-Cavite.

Jiam Quiambo produced 28 points and 11 rebounds to be adjudged as Division 2 Finals MVP.

