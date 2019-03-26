Live-in couple killed in Cebu City drug bust

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- World
By CALVIN CORDOVA
CEBU CITY – Two live-in partners were killed and a man was wounded after a buy-bust operation resulted in a shootout in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, last Monday afternoon.
Killed were Alex Cuyogan, 35, and Jhoanna Mae Delar.
Resty Abellana, an alleged cohort of the couple in selling illegal drugs, was wounded.
Around 400 grams of suspected shabu worth R2.7 million was seized from Cuyogan, said Senior Insp. Alejandro Batobalonos, chief of the Intelligence Branch of the Cebu Provincial Police Office.
The anti-drug operation was conducted by operatives of CPPO, Provincial Mobile Force Company and the Talisay City Police Station.
Police said Cuyogan fired shots at the police after a test buy was consummated.
Delar, who was with Cuyogan at the time, died on the spot after she was hit during the exchange of gunfire.
A wounded Cuyogan ran to the house of Abellana while shooting at the police.
As the police tried to chase Cuyogan, Abellana allegedly opened fire but was hit when law enforcers returned fire.
Cuyogan refused to yield until he was cornered and killed inside Abellana’s house.
Police said Cuyogan was considered a high-value target and was also involved in gun-for-hire activities.