    Live-in couple killed in Cebu City drug bust

    Live-in couple killed in Cebu City drug bust

    March 26, 2019

    By CALVIN CORDOVA

     

     

    CEBU CITY – Two live-in partners were killed and a man was wound­ed after a buy-bust operation re­sulted in a shootout in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, last Monday afternoon.

    Killed were Alex Cuyogan, 35, and Jhoanna Mae Delar.

    Resty Abellana, an alleged co­hort of the couple in selling illegal drugs, was wounded.

    Around 400 grams of suspect­ed shabu worth R2.7 million was seized from Cuyogan, said Senior Insp. Alejandro Batobalonos, chief of the Intelligence Branch of the Cebu Provincial Police Office.

    The anti-drug operation was conducted by operatives of CPPO, Provincial Mobile Force Company and the Talisay City Police Station.

    Police said Cuyogan fired shots at the police after a test buy was consummated.

    Delar, who was with Cuyogan at the time, died on the spot after she was hit during the exchange of gunfire.

    A wounded Cuyogan ran to the house of Abellana while shooting at the police.

    As the police tried to chase Cuyo­gan, Abellana allegedly opened fire but was hit when law enforcers re­turned fire.

    Cuyogan refused to yield until he was cornered and killed inside Abellana’s house.

    Police said Cuyogan was con­sidered a high-value target and was also involved in gun-for-hire activities.

