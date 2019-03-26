P45.7-M cocaine fished out of Catanduanes waters

2 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMP OLA, Albay – Around R45.7-M worth of suspected cocaine in seven brown packs were retrieved by three fishermen from the waters off Bagamanoc town in Catanduanes province on Monday afternoon.

Chief Inspector Malu Calubaquib, Police Regional Office 5 (PRO-5) spokesperson, said the illegal drug was found by fishermen who are residents of Barangay Bugao, Bagamanoc town.

Calubaquib said that the seven brown packs with dollar sign markings contained around 8.635 kilos of suspected cocaine.

“Ang total weight po ng recovered drug per PNP report is 8.635 kilos. So the total value po n’yan ay P45,765,500 kasi 1 kilo of cocaine is equivalent to P5.3 M,” Ms. Cotton Yuson, spokesperson of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bicol, said. (Nino N. Luces)

Related

comments