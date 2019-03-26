PBA DL: Skippers trounce CD14-Trinity five

Games Today (JSCGO Gym, Cubao)

2 p.m. – Petron-Letran vs Family Mart-Enderun

4 p.m. – Perpetual vs Wangs Basketball

Marinerong Pilipino rebounded big, dropping CD14 Designs-Trinity University of Asia, 91-72, yesterday in the 2019 PBA D-League at JCSGO Gym in Cubao.



Santi Santillan anchored the Skippers attack with his 29 points, 13 coming in the third quarter pullaway, while also hauling down 10 rebounds.

His explosion guided his side to blow away the White Stallions in the third from a close 37-31 halftime lead to a comfortable 64-48 lead entering the payoff period.

Orlan Wamar chipped in 10 points on a 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc, as Anton Asistio had nine points and three assists for Marinero.

Marinerong Pilipino hiked its record to 3-2 in the Foundation Group as the rebranded CD14 Designs-Trinity stayed at the cellar at 0-4.

AJ Vitug paced the White Stallions with 18 points and three rebounds, while Chris De Chavez got 15 points, eight boards, and four assists in his debut.

