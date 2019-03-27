Bets urged not to pay campaign fees to NPA

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines have reminded candidates in the mid-term elections not to pay permit to campaign fees to the New People’s Army.

In a joint press statement ahead of the start of the local campaign period tomorrow, DILG and ULAP reminded all candidates running for public office on May 13 that “financing the NPA and their terror activities will make them criminally and administratively liable under our laws.”

The DILG and ULAP also advised all candidates and their supporters not to be cowed by the terror group’s demands and extortion activities and to immediately report these illegal activities to law enforcement agencies, including the Commission on Elections.

DILG Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan E. Malaya noted that terrorism continues to be one of the predicaments of the government and supporting the NPA through extortion money is not helping the cause.

“Being a supporter of terrorism makes you complicit and liable under the laws of the land. The current administration’s resolve in extinguishing terrorism in the country is resolute and we intend to sustain that,” said Malaya.

“We will follow through on the President’s directives. In fact, DILG Secretary Eduardo Año himself recently said that the NPA will be wiped out in the next two years,” he added.

Malaya also emphasized that the DILG will not hesitate in filing administrative and criminal charges against politicians who will be proven to be in cahoots with the NPA. (Chito Chavez)

Related

comments