Conor under investigation

NEW YORK (AFP) – Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is under investigation in his native Ireland on an accusation of sexual assault, the New York Times reported Tuesday.



The report, in which the Times cited four unnamed sources, came a day after the trash-talking star of the Ultimate Fighting Championship wrote on Twitter that he had decided to retire from his career inside the octagon.

‘’Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as ‘Mixed Martial Art’ today,’’ McGregor wrote. ‘’I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.’’

The New York Times noted that McGregor has not been charged with a crime and the fact that an investigation is continuing ‘’does not imply that McGregor is guilty of a crime.’’

