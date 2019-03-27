Enriquez triumphs

Sydney Enriquez recalled her fierce form and came away with another two-title romp, which Nash Agustines matched in the boys’ singles side as they dominated the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Ozamiz National age group tennis tournament at Ozamiz Tennis Club yesterday.



Enriquez hardly showed the effects of a long rest in the circuit and dropped just eight games in three matches to pocket the 16-and-under crown with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Guia Bandolis. The Salug, Zamboanga del Sur ace then thwarted Judyann Padilla, 6-3, 6-4, in the premier 18-U final of the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Agustines also pulled off a pair of straight-set wins to share the MVP honors with Enriquez with the Oroquieta City find upending top seed Aslan Carbonilla, 6-3, 6-0, to snare the 14-U diadem then trouncing Eric Tangub, 6-2, 6-3, in the 16-U finals of the event sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro and UTP-OIC Ian Villanueva.

Other winners in the five-day tournament sanctioned by Unified Tennis Philippines made up of PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s, Dunlop, Slazenger and B-Meg were Pete Bandala of Dipolog City (10-unisex), Kapatagan, Lanao’s AJ Bering (boys’ 12-U), Tubod, Lanao’s Steve Sonsona (boys’ 18), Ivory Malinis from Maramag, Bukidon (girls’ 12-U), and Ozamiz City’s Padilla.

Next up in the nationwide, year-long circuit is the Tangub leg on March 28-April 1. For details and listup, call PPS-PEPP Sports Program Development director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

