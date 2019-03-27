Isko Moreno tops Manila mayoral survey

By ELLALYN DE VERA-RUIZ

Former Vice Mayor Isko Moreno enjoys a wide lead against Manila mayoral candidates Mayor Joseph Estrada and former Senator Alfredo Lim, based on a non-commissioned survey conducted by a political consulting firm.

In the March 16-17 survey fielded by PUBLiCUS Asia, Inc., respondents were asked, “If elections for mayor were to be held today here in your place, who among the following candidates will you vote for?”

Moreno got the nod of 45.28 percent of the respondents.

Moreno, whose real name is Francisco Domagoso, was a former vice mayor of Manila, then served as an undersecretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development. He is running under the Asenso Manileño political party.

He is followed by incumbent Mayor Joseph Estrada, under the Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino, with 24.53 percent.

Coming in third is former senator and independent candidate Alfredo Lim with 16.04 percent.

The survey found 12.26 percent that does not know yet who to vote for, and 0.94 percent that did not choose any of the candidates for mayor.

During the same survey period, the respondents were asked, “If elections for vice mayor were to be held today here in your place, who among the following candidates will you vote for?”

Incumbent Vice Mayor Honey Lacuña-Pangan, Moreno’s running mate, came in first with 50 percent of the respondents’ votes.

Meanwhile, former Congressman Amado Bagatsing was the second choice of the respondents with 29.25 percent.

About 14.15 percent does not know yet who to vote for vice mayor, while 5.66 percent did not choose any of the candidates.

PUBLiCUS is a political consulting firm established in 2003.

