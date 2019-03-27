PBA: Pido got ‘pansit’ from ROS

NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio yesterday got what he wished for after the team’s stunning 109-83 win over the TNT KaTropa in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



Apart from receiving a bulk of congratulatory messages, Jarencio and the Batang Pier shared with gusto the ‘pansit’ given by a team that benefited much from their victory.

In a post game interview, Jarencio told media men: “Eh kung nabigyan naman sila ng free ticket para maging number one or number two, kung sino man team ‘yun, magpadala na lang ng pagkain sa practice bukas. Ganun lang ‘yun.”

Their bid for a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarters being challenged by Ginebra and TNT, the Rain or Shine Painters got the bonus as a result of NorthPort’s massive win.

Having read Jarencio’s comments, Rain or Shine team owners Raymond Yu and Terry Que ordered and delivered the Chinese noodles during NorthPort’s practice at Greenmeadows gym in Quezon City.

Least it would be construed as a “gift”, Yu stressed it was just a gesture of friendship and acknowledgement of one’s achievement.

Before the TNT-ROS game, the former was in the running for the bonus with a 7-3 card while ROS had earlier closed out its elimination campaign with an 8-3 mark.

Ginebra was also in the thick of it with a 6-3 record but TNT’s loss also ruined their chances.

“Hope it will not be interpreted in a different way, we have read what coach Pido wants so we obliged,” said Yu. “Sabi kasi pagkain so naisip ko pansit.”

NorthPort Board Governor and AirAsia executive Erick Arejola thanked the generosity of ROS owners although Jarencio’s comments were just said in jest.

