Petron nears elims sweep

Reigning champion Petron moved closer to sweeping the preliminaries as it crushed Generika-Ayala, 25-23, 25-13, 25-21, in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix yesterday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.



Imports Stephanie Niemer and Katherine Bell were impressive, lifting the Blaze Spikers in the first and third sets en route to their 12th victory in the women’s club league bankrolled by Asics, Mueller, Mikasa, Senoh, Team Rebel Sports, Bizooku, UCPB Gen, Cocolife, Hotel Sogo and Data Project.

Niemer, who was once considered to be part of the United States national team, fired 19 points with 13 digs while Mika Reyes chipped in 11 kills and three aces for a 14-point effort for the Blaze Spikers, who are two games away from sweeping the preliminaries.

