Shootout looms as PGTA Riviera unwraps

The best of the old and new of local pro golf and a mix of foreign aces slug it out in what promises to be an explosive start to the Philippine Golf Tour Asia’s ICTSI Riviera Golf Challenge today at the exacting Langer course in Silang, Cavite.



Length and accuracy will be key to one’s title drive at the tight, hazard-laden par-71 layout with the foreign bidders also have to endure the heat and the wind expected to come into play in all four days of the $100,000 championship serving as the penultimate leg of the 2018-19 PGT Asia season.

A power-packed local cast, led by former Asia’s No. 1 Juvic Pagunsan and fellow Japan PGA Tour campaigner Angelo Que and reigning PGT Order of Merit titlist Jobim Carlos, braces for an early clash with an equally talented foreign crew out to stop the Filipinos, who have ruled the last three stops of the second season of the region’s newest circuit put up by ICTSI.

Pagunsan, who marked his return to the local tour with a playoff victory over Carlos in Bacolod last year, is out to flaunt his smooth-swinging ways and superb iron game suited in this kind of layout as he seeks to join the elite circle of PGT Asia winners.

Que, on the other hand, hopes to ride the momentum of his strong finish in last Sunday’s Maybank Championship where he shot a 66 to finish tied at 25th. Like Pagunsan, the three-time regional tour winner is eyeing his first crown in the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

