Special treats from PBA ’44’

The Philippine Basketball Association will have special treats to its fans for the entire month of April, offering discounted tickets and giving away prizes as part of the league’s 44th anniversary celebration on April 9.

“The league is turning 44, and the fans have been with us all these years. It will be a month of celebration, and we’re offering special treats to the fans as our token of appreciation,” said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.



“Forty-four will be a special number in our celebration,” Marcial also said, referring to their treats to the fans.

Even as the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup heads to the playoff plays, the league is slashing a 44-percent discount to selected seats – upper box and gallery.

On top of that, 44 special prizes will be raffled off on all play dates in April.

And during the anniversary celebration on April 9, lucky fans will be accommodated for free on a first-come-first-served basis – the first 44 who can present government IDs showing they were born in 1975.

Four lower box tickets will also be given to fans born on the very inaugural day of the league in April 9, 1975. It will also be on a first-come-first-served basis.

The PBA has also allotted 444 tickets at the upper b section of the Smart Araneta Coliseum which will likewise be given for free to fans on a first-come-first served basis at the red gate.

“There are more, like when the game count stands at 44-all in any game in April. In such case, we’ll stop the game, and give away gift prizes,” said Marcial.

As part of its 44th year celebration, the PBA also joins TV5 in supporting Warner Bros’ Breakthrough, a film produced by Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

