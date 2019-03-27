UAAP: La Salle presses bid for Final Four berth

by Kristel Satumbaga

Games Today (The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – UE vs NU (men’s)

10 a.m. – Ateneo vs La Salle (men’s)

2 p.m. – UST vs Adamson (women’s)

4 p.m. – NU vs La Salle (women’s)

La Salle and University of Santo Tomas (UST) try to regain lost grounds and untangle themselves from a four-way logjam at second spot when they battle separate foes today in UAAP women’s volleyball at The Arena in San Juan City.



The four-peat-seeking Lady Spikers square off with the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs at 4 p.m. while the Tigresses duel with the Adamson Lady Falcons at 2 p.m.

La Salle and UST tote identical 5-3 win-loss records with University of the Philippines (UP) and Far Eastern University (FEU) after bowing in their previous matches.

The Lady Spikers absorbed a stunning 25-16, 26-24, 25-19 loss to the Lady Maroons over the weekend while the Tigresses succumbed to the Ateneo Lady Eagles, 19-25, 22-25, 27-25, 25-22, 15-11, last week.

La Salle coach Ramil De Jesus knows his stalwarts’ morale is somewhat low following that defeat where they gave up 37 points on errors including 17 from the service line where they are currently the best team so far.

Apart from reclaiming their usual touch at the service line, La Salle also aims to find its old form at the offensive lane after managing 28 measly kills against UP.

Desiree Cheng, Tin Tiamzon, Jolina Dela Cruz and Michelle Cobb are expected to banner La Salle against NU’s young guns in Princess Robles, Ivy Lacsina and Audrey Paran.

The Lady Bulldogs also seek to end a two-game slump that put them near the bottom at 2-6.

UST, meanwhile, needs to toughen up its composure in the crunch in order to avert a similar loss to Ateneo where the Tigresses squandered a two-set advantage.

Sisi Rondina and Eya Laure will try fuel UST’s offensive charge in dealing with Adamson’s own 1-2 punch in Christine Soyud and Bernadette Flora.

The Lady Falcons ache to crawl out of the cellar with a 1-7 mark.

