UST, SSC top Milcu cagefest

University of Santo Tomas and San Sebastian were crowned champions of their respective divisions in the Milcu Sports Basketball presented by Got Skills Hard to Guard at the Trinity University of Asia Gym.



UST edged Xavier School, 68-66, to claim the 13-under title while San Sebastian downed Don Bosco Technical Institute, 70-54, for the 12-under championship in the tournament backed by Milcu and Basketball TV.

John Paraiso scored 22 points, Muhammad Gunting had 20 points and nine rebounds and Xander Tomas added 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Tiger Cubs to victory.

Meanwhile, Geof Lopez produced 18 points, 24 rebounds and three blocks and Karl Aryan produced 12 points and 26 rebounds in the Staglets’ triumph.

