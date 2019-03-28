Arellano eyes 3-peat

by Kristel Satumbaga

The Arellano Chiefs Squad gun for a three-peat as the NCAA Cheerleading competition is held today at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.



Action heats up at 3 p.m. with the Chiefs Squads also seeking its fourth title overall in the history of the competition.

Expect jaw-dropping stunts and complicated pyramids from Arellano, which earned them the judges’ nods last season against fancied rival University of Perpetual Help Perps Squad.

Arellano bested the nine-team field last year with its near flawless routine that earned them 234.50 points.

Perpetual, for its part, hopes to reclaim its lost glory after settling for second the past two years.

The Perps Squad boasts of nine titles overall including five straight crowns from 2009 to 2014.

Also out to give Arellano and Perpetual a run for their money is San Beda, which finished a surprise third last season.

