  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » Headlines » Drug suspect killed in Manila shootout

    Drug suspect killed in Manila shootout

    March 28, 2019 | Filed under: Headlines,News | Posted by:

     

    THE body of Jabir Malawi Ampuan, a suspected drug dealer, lies on the floor after he engaged operatives of the Manila Police District in a shootout on Maliwarag Street in San Miguel, Manila, Thursday. The anti-drug operation in the area also resulted in the arrest of eight suspects and the recovery of about P3 million worth of shabu. (Ali Vicoy)

    THE body of Jabir Malawi Ampuan, a suspected drug dealer, lies on the floor after he engaged operatives of the Manila Police District in a shootout on Maliwarag Street in San Miguel, Manila, Thursday. The anti-drug operation in the area also resulted in the arrest of eight suspects and the recovery of about P3 million worth of shabu. (Ali Vicoy)

    A tricycle driver allegedly engaged in the sale of illegal drugs and firearms was killed by police when he resisted arrest in his house in San Miguel, Manila, early Thursday morning, police said.

    The suspect, Jabir Malawi Ampuan, 30, was the subject of a search warrant served by members of the Manila Police District (MPD).

    He was shot dead by police for allegedly trying to resist apprehension in his residence in Barangay 648, Zone 67 at around 3:30 a.m.

    Police recovered from his possession a 9mm Uzi loaded with 10 live ammunition, an MK2 fragmentation grenade and a sachet of shabu.

    Probers learned that the suspect was involved in illegal drug and arms trade. (Ria Fernandez)

    comments