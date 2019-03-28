Drug suspect killed in Manila shootout

A tricycle driver allegedly engaged in the sale of illegal drugs and firearms was killed by police when he resisted arrest in his house in San Miguel, Manila, early Thursday morning, police said.

The suspect, Jabir Malawi Ampuan, 30, was the subject of a search warrant served by members of the Manila Police District (MPD).

He was shot dead by police for allegedly trying to resist apprehension in his residence in Barangay 648, Zone 67 at around 3:30 a.m.

Police recovered from his possession a 9mm Uzi loaded with 10 live ammunition, an MK2 fragmentation grenade and a sachet of shabu.

Probers learned that the suspect was involved in illegal drug and arms trade. (Ria Fernandez)

