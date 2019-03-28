Federer wins in 61 minutes

MIAMI (AFP) – Roger Federer edged closer to his fourth ATP and WTA Miami Open title on Wednesday, swatting aside Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, 6-4 6-2, in only 61 minutes.

In a clash postponed from Tuesday due to heavy rain, the 20-time Grand Slam champion – celebrating 20 years at the South Florida event – sealed a last-eight meeting with South African Kevin Anderson in ruthless fashion.

Medvedev was in fine form, the 23-year-old having won his fourth ATP career title in Sofia last month and aiming for his first Masters 1000 quarter-final.

But in front of a packed center court, Swiss legend Federer rolled back the years with a dominant display to serve notice of his intent to land his 101st career title in Sunday’s final.

On the women’s side, Romania’s Simona Halep moved closer to reclaiming the world number one ranking by reaching the semifinals, defeating China’s Wang Qiang 6-4, 7-5.

