How to save P3,000 in 2 months

DO you want to save P3,000 in 60 days?
All you need to do is just don’t eat for the next few weeks and you will be able to accomplish it. Just kidding!
If you are really serious in saving money, this is the No. 1 thing that you need first to develop to become successful in saving.
Learning the art of discipline
Saving money looks simple but never easy. There will be lots of struggles and temptation along the way. Friends inviting you to eat at your favorite restaurant and drink your favorite milk tea. Shopping sites sending you notification about their latest offer and promos. Airlines offering you their Piso Fare and wonderful new destinations.
Success in saving your hard-earned money is not a sprint. It’s a marathon. Your ability to practice self-discipline and delayed gratification is one of greatest ally you can possess. Resisting the feeling of temptation, no matter how tempting, what the offer is like, what other people are saying or how you feel each day is what will get you to the finish line. It doesn’t matter what you’re intentions maybe. If you cannot discipline your actions, you are probably not going to get it.
So what is discipline, anyway? It is your ability to deprive of short-term pleasure for long-term gain. It is able to see the future gains rather than the simpler pleasure of the present.
I know this will be lot of hard work but I can assure you it is going to be worth your while.
“So Chinkee, how are we going to save P3,000 in the next 60 days?”
Simple, I want you to join me in an invisible P50 challenge.
How does it work?
If you just save P50 a day that will be a P1,500 a month and a total of P3,000 in two months. This challenge is achievable, simple but not easy.
You need again discipline to complete this.
The question is, “Are you ready for the challenge?” If you are, let us get right into and start it today. Today is your first day of the “invisible P50 challenge.”