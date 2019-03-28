How to save P3,000 in 2 months

1 SHARES Share Tweet

DO you want to save P3,000 in 60 days?

All you need to do is just don’t eat for the next few weeks and you will be able to accomplish it. Just kidding!

If you are really serious in saving money, this is the No. 1 thing that you need first to develop to become successful in saving.

Learning the art of discipline

Saving money looks simple but never easy. There will be lots of struggles and tempta­tion along the way. Friends inviting you to eat at your favorite restaurant and drink your favorite milk tea. Shop­ping sites sending you notifi­cation about their latest offer and promos. Airlines offering you their Piso Fare and won­derful new destinations.

Success in saving your hard-earned money is not a sprint. It’s a marathon. Your ability to practice self-discipline and delayed gratification is one of greatest ally you can pos­sess. Resisting the feeling of temptation, no matter how tempting, what the offer is like, what other people are saying or how you feel each day is what will get you to the finish line. It doesn’t matter what you’re intentions maybe. If you cannot discipline your actions, you are probably not going to get it.

So what is discipline, any­way? It is your ability to de­prive of short-term pleasure for long-term gain. It is able to see the future gains rather than the simpler pleasure of the present.

I know this will be lot of hard work but I can assure you it is going to be worth your while.

“So Chinkee, how are we going to save P3,000 in the next 60 days?”

Simple, I want you to join me in an invisible P50 chal­lenge.

How does it work?

Every time when you re­ceive a P50 bill. This will au­tomatically go to your savings or “ipon” account.

You need to have a place where you can set it aside that will not be easily spent such as an ipon can.

If you lack the discipline and might be tempted to spend it. Entrust it to some­one who can keep it safe for you.

If you just save P50 a day that will be a P1,500 a month and a total of P3,000 in two months. This challenge is achievable, simple but not easy.

You need again discipline to complete this.

The question is, “Are you ready for the challenge?” If you are, let us get right into and start it today. Today is your first day of the “invisible P50 challenge.”

Related

comments