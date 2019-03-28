Joseph Estrada tops another mayoral survey

Manila Mayor Joseph “Erap” Estrada maintained his lead in a mayoral survey conducted by a data and research firm owned by business tycoon Manny Pangilinan.

The study, launched by Probe Data Processing and Research Services (PDPRS) of Metro Pacific on March 18 to 22, 2019, was made public on the same day of the release of PUBLiCUS, Inc., a political consulting firm, of its non-commissioned survey showing Estrada’s closest rival — former vice mayor Isko Moreno — as the leading mayoral contender.

Of the 1,800 respondents asked about the candidate they want to lead Manila in the next three years, 45.9 percent preferred Estrada while 34 percent picked Moreno and 17.8 percent went to ex-Manila Mayor Alfredo Lim.

Meanwhile, independent candidate Francis Villegas and Buhay Partylist Rep. Lito Atienza, who is not running for mayor, both garnered 1 percent.

Moreover, 2.2 percent said they are still undecided.

For vice mayor, Estrada’s running mate, Amado Bagatsing, received 49.6 percent compared to Moreno’s tandem, incumbent Vice Mayor Honey Lacuña, who earned 46 percent.

Others such as Elmer Jamias and Manoy Verlie Anoñuevo had 1 percent each.

PDPRS is the same group that administered two consecutive mayoralty surveys in Manila in Dec. 2018 and Feb. 2019 where Estrada both ranked one. (Ria Fernandez)

